BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA

Steven Jay Newton, 60, died April 6, 2022. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Steven was married to Georgianna Newton.

