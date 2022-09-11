FLORENCE — Steven Lance Horton, age 71, of Florence, passed away September 8, 2022. Visitation will be today, September 11, 2022, at Williams Funeral Home from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. The funeral will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Craig Mason officiating. Burial will be in Johnson’s Crossroad Cemetery in Cloverdale.
Steve was preceded in death by his son, Dusty Horton; parents, Hobert and Opal Horton; and sister, Judy Parrish.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ellen Horton; son, Jeff Horton (Candy); sister, Debbie Hunt (Mike); and grandson, Zach Horton.
Pallbearers will be Brad McIntyre, Melvin Parker, Johnny Miles, Dennis Carson, Matt Bogus, and David Wilson. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mike Hunt, Greg Parrish, Zach Horton, and Richard Horton.
Mr. Horton loved flea marketing.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented