KILLEN — Steven Lee Blevins, 60, died September 7, 2021. No funeral arrangements are planned at this time. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.