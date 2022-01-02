LEEDS — Steven Mark Lucas, 66, died December 24, 2021. Visitation will be held Sunday, 6 p.m. until 8: p.m., at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service, will be Monday, 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Forest Crest Cemetery in Leeds, Al. A graveside service will be held there at 2:30 p.m.

