HALEYVILLE — Steven Michael Smith, 46, died February 19, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

