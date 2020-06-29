HATTON — Steven Ray Daniel, 59, died June 27, 2020. Visitation is noon-1:30 p.m. Monday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. in Fergason Cemetery. He was the father of Scott Daniel.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- World shares slide as virus fears cloud outlook for recovery
- As French Greens notch gains, Macron renews his green agenda
- The Latest: Virus cases continue to surge in Czech Republic
- Militants attack Karachi stock exchange, killing at least 3
- Asia Today: India's virus cases jump with another daily high
- Testing stepped up as number of new coronavirus cases surges
- Democrats want John Wayne's name, statue taken off airport
- Quakes strike Greek island of Rhodes; no injuries or damage
Most Read
Articles
- City of Florence owns monument; Holt wants it moved to Soldier’s Rest
- City wants county authorization to move monument
- County letter authorizes monument's removal
- UNA adds 2 doctoral programs
- Storms down some trees, bring heavy rainfall
- Greek organizations march in solidarity through west Florence
- Parole denied for local offender
- Common Ground Shoals' mission gets a boost
- 1 inmate gets parole, another denied
- Board denies parole for 2 inmates in local cases
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- City of Florence owns monument; Holt wants it moved to Soldier’s Rest
- Rodney Stidham cites health issues, steps down as Hamilton football coach
- TimesDaily all-decade baseball team
- Son, 47, charged with murder of his father
- 2 longtime Deshler administrators have retired
- Local schools to offer options when school resumes in August
- City wants county authorization to move monument
- County letter authorizes monument's removal
- Stakeholders see 5 RR overpass options
- Removing Bibb Graves' name from building is 3-step process
Images
Videos
Commented
- Completely Negative News is on CNN (10)
- Trump acted to save his re-election (9)
- Lack of leadership caused this problem (9)
- Herd immunity is key to recovery (9)
- County letter authorizes monument's removal (7)
- Cherry pick the positives of history (7)
- City of Florence owns monument; Holt wants it moved to Soldier’s Rest (5)
- The police are not our enemies (5)
- Dems discard decency to win an election (4)
- Proving their views on sanctity of life (4)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented