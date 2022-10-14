CLINTON, MONTANA
Steven Ray Dunn left this earth and went to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven on September 30, 2022 at the age of 54 due to a suspected massive heart attack. A memorial service will be held at Liberty Grove Baptist Church, Sunday, October 16, at 4:30 p.m.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Mary Beth Dunn, and their children, Kristi Dunn, Colt Dunn, Rhett Dunn, Zeke Dunn, Era Mae Dunn and grandchildren, Zaine Holtkamp and Zeth Holtkamp. He is also survived by his parents, Ray and Carolyn Dunn, his brothers, Jeffrey (Stacy) Dunn, Daniel (Tracey) Dunn, and many nieces and nephews.
Steven is preceded in death by his loving brother, Jon Dunn, who was awaiting him in heaven.
Steven was truly a light and a blessing in the lives of everyone that knew him. He had a love of sports, which he shared and cultivated in the lives of all of his children. He was a truly blessed athlete and he never hesitated to use his athletic talent and strength to serve others. Steven loved the outdoors and hunting with all of his brothers, passions that he later instilled in his children. He loved his family and people dearly. He was an excellent father and husband. Steven worked hard and was always willing to help anyone who had a need, both on clock and off. Steven had the opportunity to spend the last several years living as a missionary, traveling the world with his wife and kids to share the gospel and hope of Jesus. Steven spent a year living in Guatemala where he served the people there. He loved God, and he had a true servant’s heart.
While this is truly tragic, the family would like to recognize this is not an uneventful end for Steven but the wonderful beginning. Steven is now where he was made to be, giving glory to God in His presence. We have faith we will one day be united as one in the Kingdom of Heaven. We attribute this confidence to our faith in Jesus as the Savior of the world.
Commented