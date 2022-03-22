TUSCUMBIA — Steven W. Houston, 76, died March 19, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Peggy Houston.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.