FLORENCE — Steven Wade Alred, 70, died March 17, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery, Leighton. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

