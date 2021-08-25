TUSCUMBIA
Steven Wayne Smith, 47, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, August 26, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Friday, August 27, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Seth Hood officiating. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery.
Steven was a member of Colbert Heights Baptist Church and Crooked Oak Baptist Church. He worked at Bigbee Steel, enjoyed coaching Peewee football, and was an avid Alabama Football fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mary Ann Smith; and two sisters, Christina Smith and Kimberly Giles.
Steven is survived by his wife of 30 years, Debra Smith; children, Kristyna Smith and Steven “Dakota” Wayne Smith; sisters, Judith Tubbs and Kerri Giles; grandchildren, Connor and Lakota Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steven’s nephews, Jason Smith, Michael Pendergrast, Christopher Wallace, Levi Syrgley, Anthony Vinson, and Zack Kimbrough.
