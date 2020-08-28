MOULTON — Stevie Wayne Pullum, Sr., 60, died August 26, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Corinth Missionary Baptist Cemetery. He was the husband of 43 years to Regina Pullum.

