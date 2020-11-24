SPRING VALLEY — Stewart Fuller, 77, Spring Valley, died Wednesday November 18, 2020. Visitation will be November 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with Kenny Brewer officiating.
Stewart was a native and lifelong resident of Colbert County.
He is survived by his sons, Danny Fuller and Alan Fuller (Robin); daughter, Kimberly Fuller Granville (Mike); sister, Jewel Hatton; brother, Bradley Fuller (Gwen); granddaughters, Brooke Horison (Cedric), Brittany Wheat (Josh), Lagan Fuller, Bre Granville, and Ashley Fuller; and two great-grandsons, Ja’Braylen Horison, and Tallon Horison.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Ann Fuller; parents, Ford and Wylodean Fuller; brother, Stanley Fuller; and great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Horison.
Pallbearers will be Mike Coan, Tom Campbell, Michael Campbell, Kent Stephenson, Joel Retherford, and Josh Hatton.
Condolences for the family may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
