FLORENCE — Sue B. Gordon, 84, Florence, passed away August 05, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Mausoleum.
Mrs. Gordon was born October 04, 1934 to Gordon Bennett and Catherine Thomas Bennett. She worked as an RN/ER supervisor in health care. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Gordon; son, Donald B. Gordon; and grandson, Benjamin Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Hall (J.D.) of Florence; brother, Frank Gordon (Gina), Florence; grandchildren, Christopher Jones, Theron Jones and Rachael Gordon and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
