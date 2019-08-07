TUSCUMBIA — Ella Susan Burden, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Her visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bubba Cole officiating. Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Sue was a native of Colbert County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Burden, Sr.; parents, James and Thelma Murray; brothers, Thomas, James and Edward Lee Murray; and sisters, Sarah Murray, Linda Howard and Alice Thompson.
She is survived by her children, Donny Burden (Delisa) and Kris Burden (Lisa); brother, Hillard Murray; sister, Faye Howard; grandchildren, Krista, Kris (Emma), Darian and Kallie; and great-grandchildren, Rylee, Tripp and Ridge.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
