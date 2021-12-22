MUSCLE SHOALS — Sue C. Wade, 75, of Muscle Shoals died December 20, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, December 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. Rev. Dr. Bob Pitman will officiate. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Mrs. Wade was the owner of Hair Dimension for forty years, and she was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. A talented artist, Sue was a member of the Porcelain Artist Guild. She was preceded in death by mother, Carrie Coffman and father, Aarond Coffman.
She is survived by husband, Bill Wade; children, Travis Monkee Wammack, Jr. (Mardina), Shane Aarond Wammack, Bennie Carl Greenhill (Michelle); grandchildren, Carrie Sue, Amber, Daxton and Zade Wammack; two great- grandchildren, Nailea and Emerson Ramirez; and goddaughter Shelby Greenhill.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local humane society.
