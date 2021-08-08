HAMILTON — Sue Childers, 75, died August 6, 2021. Visitation is 2 p.m. Sunday until service time beginning at 4 p.m. at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Liberty Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.