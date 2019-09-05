MUSCLE SHOALS
Sue Cook, 80 of Muscle Shoals, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. Her service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with David Tubbs officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Cook spent her early years in Phil Campbell before moving to Muscle Shoals where she resided most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Orville; brother, Harold Halcomb; and sister, Dean King.
She is survived by her children, Greg Cook (Carissa) and Jonna Giles (Gary); brother, Charles Holcomb; grandchildren, Erin and Alden Giles, Hannah, Mary, Jacob Cook, Erica, Ashley, Michaela Elliott; and dog, Lady.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
