F 1.31.23 Sue Darby Pic.jpg

FLORENCE — Sue Darby, 79, of Florence, passed away January 28, 2023. She was a member of Chisholm Hills Church of Christ and a hair stylist for over 50 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you