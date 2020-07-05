FLORENCE — Sue Hassell Taylor was born on August 27, 1933 in the community of Pratts, MS, near to her hometown of Baldwyn. After an extended illness, on July 2, she departed to be with Christ, which is far better (Philippians 1:23). Sue was preceded in death by her father, Morgan Hassell; mother, Flossie Barnett Hassell; brother Allen Hassell; sister Mildred Butler; and beloved husband of 57 years, Mahlon Taylor.
She is survived by her sons, Ken (wife Lisa) Taylor of Florence and Mark (wife Ann) Taylor of Fort Worth, TX; and three granddaughters, Mary, Audrey, and Anna Ruth Taylor, also of Fort Worth.
The family will hold a graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Highland Baptist Church building fund, 219 Simpson Street, Florence, AL 35630, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Sue was a native of Baldwyn, Mississippi and a graduate of Blue Mountain College, receiving the Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Business Education and a minor in Music with pipe organ as her major instrument. After graduating from college in 1954, she served as Music and Educational Director of the First Baptist Church of Charleston, MS, where she met and married her husband, Mahlon. Sue taught business skills at Marks High School, in Marks, MS for two years before moving to Starkville, MS in order for Mahlon to pursue his master’s degree in Limnology. While at Mississippi State she worked for the Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences and State Chemist. After completing his master’s degree, Mahlon accepted a job with the Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga, TN, but soon transferred to Florence, AL, where they lived for 50 years. Sue served as secretary of the English Department at the University of North Alabama for 22 years. Following Mahlon’s death in 2015, she moved to Fort Worth, TX.
Sue was a devoted follower of Christ, a faithful wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a friend to many. She was a faithful member of the Highland Baptist Church. In January 2018 she transitioned to Sunrise Assisted Living of Fort Worth. The family will be forever grateful for their love, support, and outstanding care.
“So is it with the resurrection of the dead. What is sown is perishable; what is raised is imperishable. It is sown in dishonor; it is raised in glory. It is sown in weakness; it is raised in power. It is sown a natural body; it is raised a spiritual body” (1 Corinthians 15:42-44).
