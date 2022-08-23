RED BAY — Sue Humphries Tate, 75, died August 21, 2022. Services will be today at 1 p.m. at Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina. Visitation will be from 11-1 at the church. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, will be in charge of arrangements. She was assistant manager at Piggly Wiggly in Red Bay for many years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.