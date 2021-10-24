FLORENCE — Sue Jackson, 83, passed away October 22, 2021 at the Glenwood Center in Florence. Visitation will be held on Sunday October 24, 2 p.m. until service time beginning at 3 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Double Springs. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.