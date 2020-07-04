SPRUCE PINE — Mrs. Sue King, 82, of Spruce Pine, Alabama, passed away July 2, 2020 at her sister’s residence. A native of Franklin County, Alabama, she was a homemaker and attended New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Belgreen.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Monday, July 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Ricky Phifer officiating. Pallbearers include Josh James, Andy McAnally, Zack Morgan, Tuck Martin, Ricky Johnston, and Floyd Young with Austin Dakota James, Calvin Sutton and Steven McCalpin serving as honorary bearers. Burial will be at Belgreen Cemetery.
Mrs. King’s survivors include daughters, Diane McAnally (Rickey) and Patti Baker (Frankie); sister Gail Enlow Scott (Roger); grandchildren, Josh James (Crystal), Andy McAnally, and Holly Suit (Adam); great grandchildren, Austin Dakota James, Aaliyah James, Raegen Showers, Ava McAnally, and Breeanna Suit; nieces, Beth Sutton Morgan (Zack) and Allie Sutton; great nephew and niece, Calvin Sutton and Zoie Morgan; bonus family, Kayla Allen and Stephanie Showers and her daughters Addison and Shaylyn Bryant, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband Lee H. King and parents George Calvin and Ruby Nell Porter Enlow.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
