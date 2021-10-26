WATERLOO — Sue “Mary” Curry departed this life on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the age of 90 years and 15 days. She was born in Waterloo, Alabama on October 7, 1931, the daughter of the late Bessie Hodges and Homer Franklin Scott. On July 11, 1953, she was united in marriage to Leonard Leondas Curry, who preceded her in death on May 23, 2005.
For 30 years, Mary had worked for Savannah Manufacturing as a machine operator. She had also worked for Central Heights Apparel. Mary was a member of Bumpus Creek Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, vegetable and flower gardening, word search puzzles, and Southern Gospel music.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Glenda Headrick of Panama City, Florida and Peggy Woods and her husband, Dalton of Waterloo, Alabama; grandchildren, Eric Reese Woods, Daniel Adam Woods and fianceé Abby, Kasey Leigh Woods, David Keith Watkins, K’Azjah Watkins, and Ivy Shay Watkins; brothers, Charles Edwards Scott of South Bend, Indiana, Homer Ray Scott of Waterloo, Alabama, and Boyce Fay Scott and his wife, Joyce of Savannah, Tennessee; sisters, Virginia Lavelle Lard of Waterloo, Alabama, Betty Ruth Louvorn of Killen, Alabama, Joyce May Scott and her husband, Bobby of Waterloo, Alabama, and Mildred Marie Patterson and her husband, D.E. of Savannah, Tennessee.
Services will be held on October 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Bumpass Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Waterloo, Alabama with Jimmy McGee and George Stricklin officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens at Savannah, Tennessee.
Commented