HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Sue McGhee, 87, will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Geoff Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. McGhee died on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born August 28, 1932, in Morgan County to Ardis King and Wyonna Horton King. She was the manager of Hartselle Sporting Goods prior to her retirement and was employed for a number of years by Citizen’s Bank (SouthTrust). She also worked for the A&P Market and Elmore’s retail store during her working career. Sue was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartselle. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed gardening and canning her fruits and vegetables. Preceding her in death were her husband, William H. McGhee; her parents; and two brothers, Bill King and Odell King.
Survivors include one son, Richard McGhee; one daughter, Terry McGhee; one sister, Peg McKinney; five grandchildren, Jared Messervy, Joshua Messervy, Joseph Messervy, Jacob Messervy and Elizabeth Williams; and seven great-grandchildren.
