IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Martha Sue McKee, 76, died November 3, 2020. Graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Rutledge-Salem Cemetery with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund online at www.kidneyfund.org. An online guest book can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

