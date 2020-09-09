DECATUR

Sue Nelson Johnson, 84, died September 7, 2020. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Roselawn Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life will begin at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Belgreen Cemetery.

