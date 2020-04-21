FLORENCE — Nannie Sue Nichols, age 77, of Florence, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A private graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Charlie James officiating.
Sue attended Faith Church and was retired from T.V.A. as a pipefitter. She was a member of the Local No. 760 Plumbers and Steamfitters.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Fannie Ceree Wood Maddox; father, James Edward Wood; brothers, Edward “Buddy” Franklin Wood and James “J.C. Clifton Wood; great-granddaughter, Kylie Sue Staggs.
Survivors are daughters, Theisa Nichols and Tami Borden; brothers, Talmadge Dewayne Wood (Irene) and Robert Dale Wood (Paula); grandchildren, Samantha Franks (Daniel) and Dylan Cottles (Abby); great-grandchildren, Tyler and Max Staggs, Marshall and Gatlin Cottles. Several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
