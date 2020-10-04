RUSSELLVILLE — Sue Pace Bendall, 73, died September 24, 2020. Visitation is 3-4 p.m. Sunday at Spry Memorial Chapel. Graveside Service to follow at 4:30 p.m. in Bethsaida Cemetery. She was the wife of Tommy Bendall.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.