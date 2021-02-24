FLORENCE — Sue Phillips, 81, of Florence died Sunday, February 21, 2021, at NAMC.
Visitation will be today, February 24, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Kenny Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Springfield Cemetery.
Mrs. Phillips was a member of the Springfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She loved spending time with her family and reading the Bible. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.L. Davis and brother, Jimmy Phillips.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her children, Jeff Davis, Susan Mann (Ralph), and Kris Phillips; grandchildren, Robin Lazenby, Amanda Kuntz (Louis), and Will Willard; great-grandchildren, Sadie Holland, Davis and Henry Kuntz; sister, Kaye Lamb (Jim); and sister-in-law, Teresa Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Springfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Rogers Chapel.
