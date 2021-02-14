FLORENCE — Sue S. Beckham died February 11, 2021 of natural causes.
The graveside service will be Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park with the Rev. Chris Underwood officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Beckham was a successful Realtor in the Shoals area for over 26 years. She was a co-owner of Century 21 Clement Realty along with several other women from our area. Sue took her career very seriously and her family teased her for always answering the phone no matter what was going on around her. Sue strived to treat her clients as she would want to be treated.
Sue was an avid Tennessee football fan and enjoyed watching the games with family. She was woman of strong faith and loved her Sunday School Class at Highland Baptist Church. She enjoyed her chair yoga class in her later years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Tom Beckham.
She is survived by her daughters, Pat Willingham (Paul), Kay Martin Comer (Phillip); her son, Bill Turnbow (Cindy); grandchildren, Brett Martin (Meghan), Greg Turnbow (Korina), Chad Turnbow ( Samara), Andrea Hopper (Blake), Kim Turnbow Brown (Bo), Melody Turnbow Hinson; and several precious great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Paul Willingham, Phillip Comer, Brett Martin, Greg Turnbow, Chad Turnbow. The family would like to thank Renaissance Assisted Living, Mitchell Hollingsworth Rehab facility and Shoals Hospice for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Samaritan’s Purse or St. Jude
