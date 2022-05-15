FLORENCE — Sue Sharp Davis, 62, passed away Thursday May 12, 2022, after a courageous battle of cancer and lupus. She enjoyed singing, playing piano, and sewing. A memorial service will be held soon. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Davis; father, Glen Sharp; brother, Barry Sharp; grandparents, Clarence and Inez Smith, Ellie and Irene Sharp; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Maureen Rich.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Sharp; brothers, Donny and Danny Sharp. While Sue had no biological children the Lord blessed her with two special daughters, Christy DuBois (Wesley) and April Noel Sharp. Additional survivors are two special nephews, Matthew Sharp (Jessica) and Jacob Sharp; great-nieces and nephews, Alexus Almond, Caleb Almond, Katie Haywood, Vail Aday, MJ Sharp, and Gabby Sharp; and best friend, Lisa Mann.
The family would like to thank Rose with Kindred Hospice for her compassionate care in Sue’s final hours, and all other staff that helped care for her during this battle.
