FLORENCE — Sue Sharp Davis, 62, died May 12, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church, 14930 CR 2 - Florence. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

