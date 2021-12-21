MUSCLE SHOALS — Sue C. Wade, 75, died Monday, December 20, 2021. Visitation will be held December 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the fuenral home chapel, with burial in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to you local humane society.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.