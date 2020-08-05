LEIGHTON — Sugar Ray Hampton Sr., 70, died August 1, 2020. Public viewing will be 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant Church Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

