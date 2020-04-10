BESSEMER — Sunni Copeland Knight, 52, of Bessemer, formerly of Rogersville, was promoted to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Davis and her grandparents.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Knight; stepsons, Jeremy and Josh Knight; father, Gene Copeland (Becky); sisters, Jennifer Copeland and Angie Woodruff; stepbrothers, Galin, Shawn and Joseph Taylor.
Due to the current COVID 19 situation, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
