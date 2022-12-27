HAMILTON — Sunny Lee Mayfield Estes, 39, formerly of Hubbertville, passed away December 26, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Nix’s Chapel Cemetery.

