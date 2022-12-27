HAMILTON — Sunny Lee Mayfield Estes, 39, formerly of Hubbertville, passed away December 26, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Nix’s Chapel Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Shares gain in Asia after China relaxes more COVID rules
- Lotteries for Dec. 27
- Bracy Invitational: Lexington coach Hill takes short break from dad duty
- Florence gives medical cannabis businesses the green light
- Attorneys call child porn suspect's $1.625M bond 'excessive'
- Options sought to increase Contour Airways flights
- Deep freeze creates water crisis across South
- Replacing permit revenue, broadband tops counties' agendas
Most Read
Articles
- Sheriff: Movie 'took their typical Hollywood liberties'
- Authorities discover dozens of dead animals at residence
- Dozens of dead animals discovered at Muscle Shoals farm
- 2014 Alabama Music Hall of Fame inductee dies
- Mother, son plead guilty in homicide
- TVA cancels curtailment plan, blackouts
- TVA warns of rolling blackouts
- Sheffield native gets an early Christmas surprise
- Temperatures dropping to 4 degrees tonight
- Betterton: County should pay half for animal control
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Jody D. Linville
- Sheriff: Movie 'took their typical Hollywood liberties'
- Authorities discover dozens of dead animals at residence
- Dozens of dead animals discovered at Muscle Shoals farm
- 14 Shoals churches opt to leave the United Methodists
- Gerald 'Jerry' Hester
- Let it flow: Unlike football, Thompson's hair a work in progress
- 2014 Alabama Music Hall of Fame inductee dies
- Lewis E. Moore
- Jonathan Davidson
Images
Videos
Commented
- Column | More support needed for athletics from UNA administration (3)
- Twin donates kidney to her sister (1)
- Central man ponders reviving Christmas tradition (1)
- Offended by pastor's complaint (1)
- Love your neighbor as yourself (1)
- US future is greatly diminished (1)
- UNA should not replace Leo (1)
- Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up (1)
- Statistics point to 5 dangerous intersections in Florence (1)
- Trump rages against Twitter's election 'deception' (1)
Commented