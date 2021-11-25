RUSSELLVILLE — Susan Anita Morgan, age 66, of Russellville, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 after an extended illness.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Morgan; daughter, Stephanie Baker; son, Justin Morgan (Brittney); grandchildren, Cade and Belle Baker, Laney Morgan; sister, Lisa Townsend (Ronald); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, JD Weeks and Margree Shelnutt (Nathan).
Susan loved her family fiercely and was a passionate and avid Alabama fan, ROLL TIDE!!!
Visitation will be Friday, November 26, 2021 from 12 noon - 1 p.m. with the funeral following at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama. Interment will be in Union Hill Cemetery in Phil Campbell, Alabama.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Northwest Alabama, with a special thanks to Whitney Cole and Kathy Dingess, for the love and care they gave to our family.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
