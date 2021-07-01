SHEFFIELD

Susan Ann Daniel, 67, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. A private service will be held for the family.

Susan was a member of Second Baptist Church, Sheffield. She was loved by all who knew her.

Susan is survived by her husband, Avery Daniel; children, Leigh Ann Hill (Chris) and Timothy J. Daniel (Sherri); grandchildren, Courtney Tucker (Tyler), Chasity Hites (Clay), Tanner Daniel, Joseph Daniel, Olivia Daniel, Sadie Daniel, and Adri’Ana Parker; and great-grandchildren, Zayne Carson, Caden Hites, and Cora Hites.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

