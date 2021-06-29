ROGERSVILLE — Susan Ann Wheeler Burt, 67, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She grew up in Marion, Indiana, graduated from Ball State University and began a 43-year career with Tennessee Valley Authority. She was a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 1st from 4 to 5 p.m. at Rogersville United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow at the church. Graveside service will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Piedmont with Robert Lancaster officiating.
Mrs. Burt was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary Wheeler. She is survived by her husband, Rick Burt; children, Jennifer (Phillip) Dean and Jonathan Burt; grandchildren, Kenslee Brooke Davis and Carter, William, Mary Blair & Ellery Dean; brother, Richard (Nancy) Wheeler; nephew, Thom (Angela) Wheeler; niece, Katie (Travis) Stephens; numerous beloved cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rogersville United Methodist Church, 51 Turner Lindsey Road, Rogersville, AL 35652 or to the Rogersville Public Library, 74 Bank Street, Rogersville, AL 35652. The family encourages family and friends to become organ and blood donors.
Susan’s greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.
Rogersville Funeral Home is directing.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Burt family.
Commented