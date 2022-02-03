TUSCUMBIA — Susan Diane Cook, 62, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jerry Edgil officiating.
Susan was a member of Hook Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Cook; and parents, Margaret Middleton and Victor Rainey.
Susan is survived by her children, Victor Cruz, Margaret Kowalewski (Steven), and Russell Cook; sisters, Teresa Richards, Margaret Harvey, and Judy Garrie; grandchildren, Steven Wright, Zachary, Aaron, Austin, and Makenzie Kowalewski, Jaylon Cruz, and Jacob Cook; and a host of nieces and nephews.
