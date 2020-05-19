TUSCUMBIA — Susan Kay Bernard, 68, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. There will be a private graveside service for the family. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Susan was a retired teacher, serving in the Morgan County and Iuka, Mississippi school systems for 31 years. She was a member of Deshler Class of 1969, First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, where she served in the kitchen and hospitality, and Lagrange Living Historical Association where she served on the board. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Leon Bernard; mother, Belle Bernard Bell and husband, Buford Bell; brother, Jerry Bernard; and sister, Jean Moore.
Susan is survived by her sister-in-law, Donna Cleveland (Gil); nephews, Brad Bernard (Emily) and Andrew Bernard (Melissa); niece, Stephanie McDowell (Shawn); great-nieces, Jordan Ashley and Shelby Fields, Macey Fields Cook (Ryan) and Lauren, Micah and Annie Bernard; and great-nephews, Brandon, Simon, Thaddeus and Silas Bernard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans of the Shoals.
