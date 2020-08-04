RUSSELLVILLE — Susan K. Dupree, 64, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her residence after a short illness. A native of Belgreen, she was a homemaker and member of Isbell Church of Christ.
Graveside services will be today, August 4, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Belgreen Cemetery with Steve Tidwell officiating.
She is survived by her children, John Patrick Dupree and Angela Michelle Dupree (Thomas Hatton); grandchildren, Austin, Zachary and Nicole Perrigin, and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dupree and parents, Hal and Sybil Hamilton Cunningham.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
