FLORENCE — December 04, 1969 - September 25, 2022 — Susan MacBeath Peeden 52, of Florence, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday, September 30, 2022 at Elkins Funeral Home of Florence from 12 to 2 p.m. with services following at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Chase Lawhead and Rodney Shewbart officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis G. and Gail P. MacBeath.
Susan is survived by her husband, Scott Peeden; sons, Adam Christopher Peeden and Cody Alexander Peeden; brother, David MacBeath; half sister, Madge Macbeath Huecker (Joe); aunt, Cindy Haeger; cousin, John Haeger; nephews, Antonio MacBeath (Jennifer) and Ryan MacBeath (Jordan); nieces, Celeste Hobgood (Rice) and Alexis Compton.
Susan graduated from Coffee High School and UNA with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She enjoyed traveling and watching her son’s in their many activities.
Pallbearers will be Adam Peeden, David MacBeath, Brock Pearson, Rice Hobgood, George Williams, and Cameron Street.
The family would like to thank all the many doctors and nurses that provided care for Susan during her long battle with breast cancer.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Susan to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented