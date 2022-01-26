FLORENCE — Susan Moore Nale, 71, of Florence, passed away peacefully January 23, 2022. She was a 1968 graduate of Central High School, a graduate of UNA, a Red Cross Volunteer, and a retired math teacher from Florence Middle School. She was a dedicated member of ESA-Delta Gamma Sorority, where she recently headed a successful fundraising event. HuHu was rarely seen without her best buddy, Charlie. She had a deep love for gardening, restoring furniture, hosting deck parties, line dancing and gathering with the “Casa Monday Night Bunch”.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. at North Wood United Methodist Church with Rev. Scott Coats officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Nale was preceded in death by her parents, Freeman Moore, Jr. and Betty Yates Moore; and brother, Jimmy Moore.
She is survived by her son, Kane Nale (Heather); daughters, Emily Nale Simons (Rich), and Suzanne Nale Catania (Todd); brothers, Don Moore (Donna), and Larry Moore (Sheila); and grandchildren, Thomas and Annie Catania, Tyler Simons, Brianna Nale, Madi Simons, Preston Nale, and Evelyn Simons.
Active pallbearers will be Dwight Borden, Dale Cooper, Randy Whittle, Ronnie Ellis, Thomas Catania, Tyler Simons, Preston Nale, and James Moore.
Larry Palmer and David Freeze will serve as honorary pallbearers.
A special thanks to her dearest friends, Janie Wallace, Darlene O’Grady, Melanie Stokes, Celeste and Randy Whittle and all of her loving friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her memory.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented