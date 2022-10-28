TAMPA, FLORIDA — Susan Palma Girsch, 57, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Florence, AL, passed away October 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Susan was born on May 6, 1965 in New York, New York. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Joan Palma. She is the beloved wife of Dan and the loving mother of Kevin and Kyle; the cherished daughter-in-law of Shirley Girsch and her late husband, Larry; and sister-in-law of Alan and Mary Girsch and their daughter, Haley. She has many lifelong friends from both Florida and Alabama, but none closer than her best friend, maid of honor and “sister” Lori Nevins Rhinehart and her husband, Michael, and their children, Ali and Cole.
Susan taught 2nd and 4th grades at Harlan and Weeden Elementary Schools in Florence for 27 years. Susan is fondly remembered by her students and colleagues. She touched so many lives over the years and the children equally touched hers.
After she retired in 2019, Susan relocated to her hometown of Tampa and enjoyed traveling with Dan and their dog, Chesney, in their RV, especially to visit their boys.
Visitation will take place today, October 28, 2022, from 6-9 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, 3657 Old Chisholm Rd., Florence, AL 35633. The funeral Mass will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 2751 County Road 30, Florence, AL 35634. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, next to the church building.
Donations in Susan’s memory can be made to NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorders), a nonprofit that supports patients with rare diseases and funds research: https://rarediseases.org/ or PDSA (Platelet Disorder Support Assoc.) which is dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with ITP and other platelet disorders through education, advocacy, research and support: https://pdsa.org
Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home. An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
