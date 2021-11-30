LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Susan Paulette Bassham, 66, died November 14, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Harmony Church of the Nazarene. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. She was retired from the Lawrence County School System. Neal Funeral Home is assisting.

