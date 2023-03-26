TOWN CREEK — Susan Pierce, 58, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with burial in Rutherford Cemetery. Susan was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Moulton.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you