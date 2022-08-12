FLORENCE — Susan Burdine was born September 10th, 1960, to Kathleen and Louie Watts. She was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School in 1978 and was a cheerleader from Jr. High through high school.
After meeting and marrying the love of her life, Greg, she, and Greg moved to Florence, where they raised their two boys Chad, and Robbie, where she committed her life to her children and family. Once her children were raised, Susan decided to pursue a career staging homes and continued her passion by acquiring her real estate license, where she served her clients and Realty South with LOVE and excellence.
On August 8th (“88”), 2022, Susan won her war that she fought so courageously and valiantly, while having unwavering faith. The Burdine family specifically thanks the consistent loving and supporting caregivers, her dedicated prayer group, and especially Jean and Adin Batson, who unselfishly committed and dedicated themselves to both Greg and Susan, for which, the Burdine Family is eternally grateful.
Preceded by her beloved husband, Greg Burdine; father, Louie Watts Sr.; brother, Paul Watts, and father-in-law, Robert Lacy Burdine, Jr.
Her memory will be cherished by her two wonderful sons, Chadwick Keith (Tracy) Burdine and Robert (Robbie) Gregory Burdine; her granddaughter and absolute joy of her life, Teagan Rae Burdine; mother, Kathleen Watts; brothers, Danny (Mary) Watts, Neil Watts, and Andy Watts; mother-in-law, Betty Burdine, and brother-in-law, Todd Butler Burdine, along with loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will have a private graveside ceremony officiated by Dr. Eddie Lawrence and Pastor Bobby Gourley. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
