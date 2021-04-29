RUSSELLVILLE — Susie Arvadean Fuller, 87, of Russellville passed away Sunday April 25, 2021 after an extended illness. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
After being born and raised in Red Bay she moved away to Cleveland, Ohio and met the love of her life, Billy who was also from Russellville, it was definitely destiny fulfilled.
She is survived by her two sons, Norris Fuller of Russellville and Nolan Fuller (Patricia) of Ohio; sister, Shirley McDaniel of Ohio; and grandchildren, Amanda Turner, Lea Fuller and Dana Fuller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy N. Fuller; infant daughter, Brenda Leigh Fuller; and parents, Herbert and Susie Bell Willingham.
A graveside service will be held on Friday April 30, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Franklin Memory Gardens.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
