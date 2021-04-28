RUSSELLVILLE — Susie Fuller, 87, died April 25, 2021. She is survived by her children, Norris Fuller, Nolan Fuller and sister, Shirley McDaniel. A graveside service will be Friday at 12 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens with Pinkard Funeral Home directing.

